Hester Creek donates $60 thousand in five years for food support at OES

We are delighted to give back to our local community with a donation of $11,000 to the Oliver Elementary School’s Farm to School Salad Bar program.

This program offers nutritious options for students that may not otherwise have the opportunity, feeding the school lunch twice a week for majority of the year. Representatives from the winery visited the school this week to present the donation to the students, teachers and parents.

A partnership since 2012 between Oliver Elementary and Hester Creek Estate Winery, the winery’s annual campaigns have seen over $60,000 donated to the school. “We are thrilled to support our community with sustainable food practices, while nourishing the local youth of today.

Sustainability is one of our core values, and a commitment to sustainability means more than supporting locals now, it’s also about supporting the next generation that will keep agricultural traditions of our small town healthy,” said Hester Creek Estate Winery President Mark Sheridan.