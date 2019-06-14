Here we go again

SOGH emergency department temporary service change

OLIVER – Residents are advised that the emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital will be closed from 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 15 to 8 a.m. on Sunday, June 16 due to lack of physician coverage.

South Okanagan residents should take note of the following if they require care when the emergency department is closed:

In the event of an emergency, call 9-1-1.

Visit the emergency department at Penticton Regional Hospital (550 Carmi Avenue, Penticton).

Call HealthLinkBC at 8-1-1 (24 hour service) if you are unsure about your need to go to the emergency department.

Interior Health regrets this interruption to our normal emergency department services and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.