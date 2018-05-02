Helping out in the world today

Youth Cares – they have been working again this year with various events to raise money for chosen projects.

In this picture are some of the Youth leaders and some of the youth care members who have raised $1000 for a Water Project in Sudan.

Upcoming events include a car wash this Saturday May 5th from 10-2pm at Dr. Ng’s parking lot as well as helping with the Dog Walk with the Lions Club on Sunday May 27th.

Youth leaders in this picture are: (L-R)

Marlysse Trampf, Larissa Ingbritson-Hunt, Tyson Marsel, Neha Chahal, and Simi Gill

Photo and story submitted by Marji Basso (OES)