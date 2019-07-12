Help to support “Camp Winfield”

Century 21 Corporation has been aligned with Lion’s Club ‘Kid’s to Camp’ for some time now. Our Oliver office joined last year.

As agents we donate to the Camp with every sale or purchase we are involved in. I personally opened an Easter Seals web page where people can donate directly and have approached local business’s to donate. Last year I raised $1,300 outside of property sales. This year I am running a Jail’N Bail to raise funds. This is my first Jail and Bail, I would like to make it an annual event. The Museum has given us the use of the jail, (hopefully good promo for them), The Sheriff’s dept has a volunteer for us to do the mock arrests, the Mayor of Oliver has agreed to participate.

I would like to find 12 volunteers to be arrested and make bail.

It costs about $2100. to send a handicap child to attend the Lion’s camp. The Camp is in Winfield.

In 2018 1 child attended from Keremeos, 1 from OK Falls, 3 from Oliver, and 1 from Osoyoos. The funds raised stay in British Columbia.

Would you like to help contact:

Debbie Pyrch

Amos Realty

6212 Main St. Oliver

250-535-0675