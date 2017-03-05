Help out! – Going to provincials

The South Okanagan Midget and Peewee Rep hockey teams are league winners and are heading to provincials March 18th. The Midgets will be going to Terrace and the Peewees will be heading to Dawson Creek. In preparation for their trips to the north the teams are doing co-fundraising to help with the cost.

-There will be a pub night in Osoyoos Saturday March 11 which will be a buffet at the Owl Pub in Osoyoos from 4-7 and tickets are $20ea.

-We are also continuing our bottle drive so any empties anyone wants to donate are appreciated.

-We also have raffle tickets available $5ea or 5/$20 with a $1000 cash first prize and $500 gas card as second prize.

-We will be on location at No frills and Buylow in Oliver and AG foods and Buylow in Osoyoos Sat March 11 if anyone wants to drop off bottles and we will be selling raffle tickets to those interested.

Come out and support your local boys representing our great communities in the north!

Call or text 250-485-8413 or 250-319-9596

For bottle pick up

Picture and article submitted