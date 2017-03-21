Special Olympics BC in the South Okanagan is growing and welcoming new volunteers! We are a fantastic community of dedicated volunteers who support Special Olympics BC sport programs in Oliver and Osoyoos. If you are looking for a rewarding, meaningful and fun volunteer opportunity where you can really make a difference, then THIS IS IT!

Special Olympics BC’s mission is to provide individuals with intellectual disabilities opportunities to enrich their lives and celebrate personal achievement through positive sport experiences. We are looking for volunteers for the positions listed below. No prior experience with our organization is required, we provide full training for new volunteers and welcome fresh perspectives and diverse experiences.

Sport Program Volunteers:

These volunteers assist coaches with running weekly sport programs. Our current programs are swimming, bowling, bocce and curling. The time commitment is approximately 1 hour/week for the duration of the program (10-12 weeks). We hope to start two new programs, fitness training and a youth-specific multi-sport program. If you are interested in volunteering for these new programs please contact us!

Executive Committee Volunteers:

Our committee is an amazing group of volunteers who as a collective group are responsible for supporting the day-to-day running of Special Olympics BC programs in the community. The executive committee meets once per month and the time commitment is approximately 3 hours/month (depending on events). We are looking for volunteers who are interested in helping in the following areas:

-Social Media

-Communications

-Program Coordination

-Fundraising

Bring your enthusiasm and willingness to make an impact in the Oliver and Osoyoos communities! If you are interested or want more information on Special Olympics BC, please contact Lee Chic 250-408-9669