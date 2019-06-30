Help fund the Cancer Car – have a lunch as well

LUNCH ON CANADA DAY?

TRY OUR BBQ OUTSIDE OLIVER BUY-LOW

BURGERS, HOT DOGS

WITH FRIED ONIONS AND ALL THE FIXINGS

POP AND WATER

ALL BY DONATION

MONDAY, 1ST JULY, 10.30am -2.00pm

PROCEEDS TO THE CANCER CAR

Have you or your family ever needed a ride in the Cancer Car, If not, you are very lucky. Rides in the car are only for those people suffering from cancer and need to make the daily trip to Kelowna for treatment. Usually treatments run from 21 to 42 days. The car is provided and maintained by the local Freemasons and is a free service to all who need the service.

The object is to relieve some of the worries and frustration of making the daily round trip up the valley, usually 2 to 6 patients are transported per day. All drivers are volunteers and do all they can to make your ride comfortable.

There is no charge for the rides but the Order of the Eastern Star put on a Barbeque each summer to raise funds to assist the project.

Anyone needing the service will be have their rides arranged on their initial visit to the Cancer Clinic. It is a ride that none of us want to take but we can all help by buying lunch from the Eastern Star Members who will be smiling over the grill from 10.30 till 2.00pm on Canada Day. Many thanks to Buy Low Foods who will providing the supplies for this event.

Cost is by donation.

submitted by Pat Whalley