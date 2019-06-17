Helicopters and spike belts – 2 men nabbed – up the hill east of Osoyoos

On June 17, 2019 the Osoyoos RCMP received a report of a suspicious Ford F350 towing a flat deck trailer loaded with an industrial generator on Whitetail Road, 15kms east of Osoyoos.

The descriptors of the truck and trailer matched ones that were reported stolen out of Kelowna on June 14 and the generator matched one that was reported stolen this morning out of Kelowna. RCMP from Midway as well as Osoyoos set up containment at the intersection of Whitetail Road and Highway 3.

The RCMP helicopter (Air 4) was dispatched from Kelowna and assisted from the air. Members attempted a vehicle stop as the truck and two male occupants tried to depart Whitetail Road. Although blocked in by two RCMP vehicles, the driver of the truck drove around both police cars and through a ditch before driving over two spike belts and fleeing west on Highway 3. The truck and occupants lost control and went off road approximately 2kms west of Whitetail Road after all tires on the truck and trailer deflated. Both males, 30 and 35 years old from Kelowna had no where to hide as the RCMP helicopter hovered over them. Both were arrested without incident and face charges of possession of stolen property, flight from police and dangerous driving.

The 30 year old was also wanted on a warrant out of Vancouver Island for possession of stolen property. The coordinated efforts of the Osoyoos RCMP, Midway RCMP and Air Services resulted in the quick arrests. The Osoyoos RCMP would like to thank those civilians travelling on Highway 3 that stopped and stayed back while this dynamic situation unfolded and until both males were taken into custody.