Helicopter to be used today against pesky mosquitos

RDOS Flying High with Mosquito Control in the Region

Due to the amount of standing water and flood conditions that are present throughout the region, the RDOS will be stepping up mosquito control in all local Electoral Areas and municipalities.

This involves dropping a granular bacterial larvicide into the water, which will kill mosquito and biting black fly at their larval stage. This larvicide does not harm other insects, amphibians, reptiles, fish, birds or mammals.

In addition to ground treatment, crews will be deploying a helicopter on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 to access difficult to reach areas throughout the Okanagan and Similkameen, maximizing the potential to treat more areas of need in a shorter amount of time.

While it may not be possible to get rid of all sources of standing water on your property at this time, residents are advised to look around for anything that can hold water that can be a potential breeding ground or habitat for mosquitoes. Yard items such as storm water catch basins, ponds, standing water in tires, plant pots, small troughs, pool covers, rain barrels and wading pools are all places that can harbour breeding mosquitos.

Due to this year’s flooding, the region will likely experience increased nuisance mosquito issues in 2018, as mosquitos lay eggs in wet ground, those eggs stay viable (even in dry conditions)