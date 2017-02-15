Heavy duty operation on OIB reserve involves border crossings

Update – some police still on the OIB reserve – neighbours a bit “freaked out” when looking out of windows to see armed SWAT squad members with rifles…

A report out of Penticton says the house raided was owned by Alex Louie who was in court today on a weapons charge involving an incident at the border recently .

Men in black at Oliver Curling club parking lot and Oliver Fire Department parking lot

Picture below of roadblock on Sandpoint Drive.

Details limited. RCMP search for a man considered dangerous.

Castanet says: An RCMP emergency response team, in full gear with long guns are involved. A spokesperson with the RCMP in Surrey said they are supporting the Canadian Border Services Agency on the operation. The CBSA state:

· We can confirm that officers with the Canada Border Services Agency’s (CBSA) Criminal Investigations Section attended a residence in Oliver, British Columbia during the morning of February 15th, 2017.

· The CBSA officers were assisted by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the Oliver RCMP.

· As the investigation is ongoing, we do not have any additional information to provide at this time.

Banner photo show CBSA crew at Oliver Fire Hall this morning

At about 11 am the blockade came down and cars and vehicles began leaving the scene on the reserve while others moved from the curling club and firehall to the house in question (5900 block Sandpoint Drive)

RCMP say only they were assisting the Border Service. “It’s their investigation” said one officer.

***

Penticton Herald:

A heavy police presence this morning in Oliver was centred on the home of alleged gun smuggler Alex Louie, The Herald has learned.

The Oliver Daily News is reporting members of the RCMP Emergency Response Team mustered with Canada Border Services Agency officers outside the local curling rink and fire hall before surrounding a home on Sandpoint Drive.

Officers, clad in body armour and carrying long guns, began leaving the home around 11 a.m.

The Herald has learned the home is normally occupied by Alex Louie, who is currently behind bars while awaiting trial on nine charges related to an alleged attempt to smuggle two handguns across the Canada-U.S. border at Osoyoos on Feb. 1.

Louie made a brief, previously scheduled appearance this morning in provincial court in Penticton, and had his case adjourned for three weeks.

In past appearances, he’s accused court staff of genocide and treason against First Nations people, and indicated he doesn’t believe he’s subject to Canadian laws.

He’s currently in custody at Okanagan Correctional Centre after being denied bail last week