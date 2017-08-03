Heat and smoke – bad combination

Special air quality statement in effect for the entire Okanagan region

Smoke is causing poor air quality and reducing visibility. Smoke is expected or occurring.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, in collaboration with the Interior and Northern Health Authorities, has continued a Smoky Skies Bulletin for North Thompson, South Thompson, Shuswap, 100 Mile, Cariboo (North and South), Chilcotin, Nicola, Okanagan, Similkameen, Fraser Canyon, East Kootenay, East Columbia, West Kootenay, West Columbia, Yoho Park, Kootenay Lake, Arrow and Slocan Lakes, Elk Valley, and Boundary due to wildfire smoke.

Smoke concentrations will vary widely as winds, fire behaviour and temperatures change.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities. If you are experiencing any of the following symptoms, contact your health care provider: difficulty in breathing, chest pain or discomfort, and sudden onset of cough or irritation of airways. Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

This bulletin will remain in effect until further notice.