The Oliver Parks and Recreation Society hosted a Move For Health Day celebration on Saturday May 13th. Move for Health day is a national day for recognizing the need to get out and get active in the name of health.

Oliver Parks and Recreation had a variety of fitness classes running throughout the day, free to the public. Activities included Yoga in the Park, Tai Chi in the Park, Pickleball, Kettlebells, and Taekwondo.

Shauna Isted:

Move for Health Day was a wonderful excuse to try out a fitness class that you may have been thinking about attending and we had a fairly good turnout for the event. Around 50 community members filtered in and out of classes throughout the day. The biggest turn out we saw was for Tai Chi and Pickleball. For those who came out, they enjoyed bright sunny skies, a nice change from the rain and clouds we have been getting.

I would say that the event was a successful one. Having classes outside in the beautiful weather was a nice change of pace. In the future, I would like it to start earlier. It seemed the most people turned out for our early classes.