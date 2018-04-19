Health care training – 12 new Okanagan College seats for Oliver

Oliver, 12 additional seats

$89,000

Salmon Arm, 20 additional seats

$66,000

Vernon, 20 additional seats

$66,000

“Health-care assistants play a valuable role in the public health system, offering day-to-day personal-care support to seniors and people with disabilities,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “Investing in health-care sector education programs means people are getting trained for in-demand jobs, and adequately staffing our health-care system means people get the care they need for generations to come.”

The ministries are providing $3.3 million to create new health-care assistant seats in 11 post-secondary institutions throughout British Columbia. This is one part of a larger human resource strategy to increase staffing levels in residential care facilities and community care sectors