Have you seen the sun in the sky like this? June 1, 2018, 6:54 amWhat are the rings around it about? Mid day sun. Submitted by John Chapman
Comments
Ed Machial says
They’re called sun rings and are often related to the moisture content at higher elevations. Old timers say you can predict rain depending on how close the rings are to the sun.
This is natural, unlike the mid day haze we often see now.
Jim Bowering says
That is a halo and some of the related optical effects. They’re caused by refraction of sunlight by ice crystals in the stratosphere. Other common effects are sundogs and pillars.
