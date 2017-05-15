Have you planted any? May 15, 2017, 4:41 pmWhat are they? In honour of ? Pix supplied by Torrey Allen – (from her garden)
Comments
Lia Pinske says
They are Canada’s official 150 anniversary tulip!! And yes, I have some, forced them over the winter inside. Very pretty!
Sandra Walker says
Yes, I have those tulips in my garden as well in honour of Canada’s 150th Birthday!
Great photo Torrey!
Terry Beddome says
Oh Canada 150 tulip, in honour of Canada’s 150 birthday.
janie hood says
Tulips in honour of Canada 150