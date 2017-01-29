harvest (2)

Harvest of Empire

A powerful documentary that exposes the direct connection between the long history of U.S. intervention in Latin America and the immigration crisis the country faces today. From the territorial expansionist policies that decimated the young economies of Mexico, Puerto Rico and Cuba, to the covert operations that imposed oppressive military regimes in the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Nicaragua and El Salvador, Harvest of Empire provides an unflinching look at the origins of the growing Latino presence in the United States.

“We want the labour, we just don’t want the people.”

Showing at Christ the King Catholic Church, 6044 Spartan Street, Oliver. On Sunday January 29, at 1 pm. Free admission. All are welcome.