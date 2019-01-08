Hargreaves nabbed by police after crashing into two police cars

On January 3rd

An officer (Targeted Enforcement Unit) was conducting surveillance in Okanagan Falls

While there, he observed Jeremy Hargreaves, age 39, who had several outstanding warrants for his arrest, driving along Maple St.

Upon Officer using emergency equipment directing Hargreaves to pull over, he reversed and rammed a Police vehicle, and then side-swiped another Police vehicle, before crashing into a nearby fence.

A foot pursuit ensued with RCMP successfully arresting Hargreaves shortly thereafter. He faces numerous charges of Assaulting and Flight from Police, along with his outstanding warrants.

The Targeted Enforcement Unit, with a mandate to investigate prolific criminal offenders of drug and property crimes within the South Okanagan;

Arrest of Oliver Resident



On February 15th, 2018 Oliver RCMP were conducting pro-active patrols within the Town of Oliver. At approximately 11:00 am police pulled over a suspicious vehicle with a burnt out taillight. Upon further investigation police arrested the driver, Jeremy Hargreaves, for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) and Fail to Comply with a Condition of an Undertaking by being in control of a Motor Vehicle without the Owner Present.

Hargreaves is white 5 ft 11 inch and 210 pounds – brown hair blue eyes