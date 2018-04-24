Happy Champions

Oliver’s Special Olympic team presented themselves to council Monday – they are off soon to the summer games in the Maritimes.

The five pin bowling team took first place (2016) in a regional competition and the next year came first provincially earning a seat on the plane to the Nationals. Bowlers Bob Brimacombe, Wayne Bierbaum, Kaitlyn Nemeth are from Oliver – two other team mates Jessica Lehtonen and Ashleigh Cummings are from Keremeos.

2 swimmers on the BC team – Kyle Sanderson and Tolan Lloyd-Walters. The July games in Antigonish, Nova Scotia.

Top picture – Mayor Ron Hovanes presents gift and pins to the Oliver based team to take to the games.