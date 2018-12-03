Handbells playing at new venue for 2018

Helen Wolff and Sue Gay, invite you to enjoy, “Under a Winter Sky”

There’s no denying it. Christmas is on its way.

The Oliver Handbell Ringers (OHR) are ramping up and getting set to present “Under a Winter Sky” to the Okanagan Valley. Emcee Mal Bearman explains to a crowd of holiday shoppers, “Don’t be confused! We definitely have a beautiful venue to play “Under a Winter Sky” in…The Oliver Alliance Church!”

Eclectic mixes of musicians gather several times per week to work on an art that can bring joy to many, especially during this busy season. OHR members hail from both sides of the 49th parallel, and range in age from early 20’s to the members that are a bit more than 20. This troop consists of ringers and singers working under the direction of a pair of dedicated ladies, who happen to be a daughter/mother team. The dynamic duo – Helen Wollf and Sue Gay – share both their passion and talents in music with many.

When ringer, Shana Cachola, was asked about the appeal of ringing bells Cachola explained, “This craft is different than anything else I do. It takes intense practice, both together and individually. It’s REALLY hard! We work closely with one another, and the teamwork is truly something to treasure. It also makes me smile, right from my heart.”

Christmas icon that it is, the bell can instantly transport us to happy, snowy times in days gone by. With the pressures of modern life and expectations running high, the directors of the Oliver Handbell Ringers hope you can take a moment to relax and enjoy the efforts of their hard-working players. Wishes from Director Wollf, “We hope that our Christmas celebration of music is a gift to all ages!”

Performances at Oliver Alliance Church, admission is free (free-will offering will be taken)

Friday, December 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 16 at 3:00 p.m.