Half the Town starts Monday on new pick up dates…..

Monday, July 2nd might be a holiday in lieu for some – but not for the garbage pick up driver.

All residents living north of Fairview Rd and west of Park Drive in the Town of Oliver will have regular garbage pickup and yard waste pickup.

A week later, July 9 – will be a recycling day. Most people won’t have much to give on Monday but that said it’s a good opportunity to clean house and fill the

garbage pails.

***

Friday, July 6 – All resident living south of Fairview Rd and east of Park Drive in the Town of Oliver will have regular garbage pickup and yard waste pickup.

Friday, July 13 will be the next recycling day for this group.