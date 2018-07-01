Half the Town starts Monday on new pick up dates…..

Monday, July 2nd might be a holiday in lieu for some – but not for the garbage pick up driver.
All residents living north of Fairview Rd and west of Park Drive in the Town of Oliver will have regular garbage pickup and yard waste pickup.
A week later, July 9 – will be a recycling day. Most people won’t have much to give on Monday but that said it’s a good opportunity to clean house and fill the
garbage pails.
***
Friday, July 6 – All resident living south of Fairview Rd and east of Park Drive in the Town of Oliver will have regular garbage pickup and yard waste pickup.
Friday, July 13 will be the next recycling day for this group.
Comments
Ron Pivovar says
Does anyone know for sure is it still unlimited yard waste, as we still do not have the new cans.