Ground breaking October 22nd at Skateboard Park

Demolition Day at the Oliver Small Wheels Playground site

All of Oliver invited to ‘Demolition Day’ to celebrate the start of construction on the Small Wheels Revitalization Project

Oliver Parks and Recreation is delighted to announce that construction of a revitalized Small Wheels Park facility is officially scheduled to begin on October 22. The project, which will be completed by New Line Skateparks, has been made possible due to the exciting win of $100,000 from BCAA’s Play Here contest in July and the generous support from the Regional District of the Okanangan-Similkameen, the Kiwanis Club of Oliver and the Oliver and Area “C” community.

We are thrilled that BCAA Play Here has organized for over 250 of their employees to come to Oliver on October 22nd for a short “ground-breaking” (or, in this case, skatepark-breaking!) ceremony at the site. We invite local dignitaries, funding partners and as many members of our community as possible to join us at the ground-breaking to celebrate. All who attend the ground-breaking ceremony are invited to join us for a celebration luncheon event catered by Oliver Eats Ltd at the Community Hall immediately following.

The agenda for the ground-breaking demolition (“Demo Day”) event at the park will be:

12:15pm: Assemble at Lion’s Park

12:30pm: Welcome BCAA!

12:35pm: Official welcome and speeches from Dignitaries and BCAA Play Here

12:40pm: Demolition of an old concrete feature in the park

12:45pm: Everyone heads over to the Community Hall for lunch

1:00pm – 2:00pm: luncheon event (featuring a skateboard decorating activity, lunch, special presentations to key members of the community and video presentations from local schools.

2:00 pm: Wrap-up.

Consider attending and please bring your children! This is a fantastic opportunity to help celebrate this major gift to Oliver kids and youth; and to be part of thanking BCAA, the RDOS, Kiwanis and other supporters of this project.