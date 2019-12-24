Grocery clerk assaulted outside Christmas party – RCMP to investigate

Osoyoos RCMP are now in a position to provide details about a recent serious assault in the South Okanagan

On December 14, 2019 at 11:50 pm,

Osoyoos RCMP responded to a call of a man who was seriously injured on Cottonwood Drive. Through video surveillance we now know the 31 year old victim from Osoyoos was earlier socializing at a pub with three other men and one women. The victim departed the pub before the others who left shortly after. A block away from the pub, the victim and two of the men got into a physical altercation at which time one of the men struck the victim in the head with a wine bottle.

One man has been identified by police as a 22 year old man from Peachland, BC.

We are confident this was an isolated incident between the parties and there is no threat to the public, said Sgt Jason Bayda, Osoyoos RCMP Commander. Our officers have made good progress on this investigation

GoFundMe account set up to help pay bills.

Kyle Bourdon was assaulted and beaten on the night of his company (AG foods) Xmas party in Osoyoos. He has severe skull and facial fractures and has not worked at the company long enough to receive financial assistance. The money raised will go towards his medical bills and his rent obligations. He is slowly on the mend and realizes how lucky he is to survive this vicious attack .

Ron Bradley, Uncle