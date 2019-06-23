Green thumbs needed

We are BURSTING with plants — but we also need to be bursting with PEOPLE!

Come grow with us this Sunday and Monday! We are still in need of people who love plants and planting! The weather promises to be just about perfect, just warm, mix sun and cloud. Can you lend a hand?



Landscaping at the Quail

Sunday June 23

Monday June 24

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Quail’s Nest Arts Centre

The arts council is installing two beds of lovely landscaping along the street frontage at the Quail’s Nest. Sunday is “green” day (plants) and Monday is rock day, placing river rocks and pretty pebbles.

Please sign up for a time that works for you. Morning or afternoon, or even an hour or two would be a real help. We go ahead regardless.



Drop ins are welcome but if you CAN plan ahead, we would love to know people are coming! We’re providing some light refreshments all day, but bring a bottle for your water refills. We’ll have ice and other beverages. Gardening clothes please, and tools are welcome (especially spade, garden rake, bucket, barrow)