Green Party can’t find a local candidate

Dave Cursons is Green Party stalwart – looking for a person to carry the flag in Boundary Similkameen.

Cursons organized several meetings in the Okanagan and the Similkameen but not luck.

He said the attendance was “too small” and no one stepped forward. Not enough attendance to form an election committee to help a candiate and fund raise.

Next step to inform the provincial Green Party leadership and see if anyone can be found from a list of members.

In the 2013 election, Green Party candidate John Kwasnica picked up just 8.8 per cent of the vote. By contrast, winner Linda Larson of the B.C. Liberals had 46.6 per cent and second-place finisher Sam Hancheroff of the NDP had 39 per cent.