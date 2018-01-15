Great mysteries – in Penticton

A plan for 16 thousand square foot Nissan Canada building at Satik Crossing, PIB adjacent to Penticton Airport.

Announcement made July 25 2016 – large industrial/commercial park

Nissan Canada building begins construction May 2 2017 (steel and concrete block)

Inspection this Sunday showed limited security and no signage indicating a prime contractor. Viewings indicate limited work being done.

The plan at one time – the building to open summer of 2017.

The Penticton Indian Band has the largest reserve lands in British Columbia. In addition to the Satikw Crossing bridge and commercial development projects, the Band has recently completed the construction of two major state-of-the-art community facilities — Sqilx’w Community facilities and the PIB Outma Sqilx’w Cultural School — both valued at over $13 million. The new facilities are powered by geothermal energy.

Play Winery recently opened at the Band’s Skaha Hills development. The 550-acre resort-residential development overlooking Skaha Lake sold out its first phase and a majority of its second phase and will eventually see over 600 homes, vineyards, a winery, walking and cycling trails built on this exceptional parcel of land.

The Band envisions more than $100 million in capital projects taking place on its lands within 10 years.

Source: Google article dates and PIBDC