“Grease” on stage in March – SOSS drama production

In 1959, Rydell High School’s students are starting a new year. (“Alma Mater Parody”)

Sandy Dumbrowski, the new girl at school and Danny Zuko, the leader of the ‘Burger Palace Boys’, had a brief romantic fling over the summer. Sandy recounts her version of the fling to the ‘Pink Ladies’ (Jan, Marty, Frenchy, and Betty Rizzo), while Danny tells the boys (Roger, Doody, Sonny, and Kenickie) his rendition (“Summer Nights”). Sandy and Danny soon bump into each other at school, and while Sandy is happy to see him, he plays it cool. Meanwhile, the kids gather in the hall as Doody shows off his new guitar. The rock star wannabe gives an impromptu concert in the hall (“Those Magic Changes”).