Grass fires all the rage – no joke

A quick spin around the province indicates that open burning, burn piles etc. may cause larger fires.

*OPEN BURNING NOT PERMITTED APRIL 15 TO OCTOBER 15 EACH YEAR. A burning permit entitles to you four (4) burning sessions during the calendar year.

The Okanagan-Similkameen valleys often experience weather systems called inversions. An inversion makes the airshed susceptible to the build up of air contaminants that impact human health, visibility, and the environment. To ensure the Okanagan-Similkameen’s air quality is as good as it can be the Regional District has implemented an Open Air Burning Bylaw to reduce emissions from open burning and to eliminate the burning of garbage.

The bylaw is enforced by local volunteer fire departments and applies to fire protection areas – Kaleden, Naramata, Okanagan Falls, Tulameen, and Willowbrook.

There is no open burning allowed inside municipal areas at any time.

However, farmers and other rural property owners are allowed to burn when the venting index says it is okay.

That should stop May 1st.

Resources are being consumed by careless use of fire – and the spread of flames from burnpiles in our area, Anarchist Mtn, Keremoes and other places nearby is bothersome.