Grant sought for major reno at Child Centre in Osoyoos

Motions passed Monday

1. Osoyoos Town Council approves the improvements to the Child Care as noted in the grant application to the 2019 Community Child Care Space Creation Program, as needed to meet

the obligation noted in Article 4(c) of the Lease between the Town and the Center.

2. Osoyoos Town Council approves providing support for the planned improvements being made to the Child Care Center noted in the 2019 Community Child Care Space Creation Program

Grant application and further agrees to provide overall grant management for the approved funds.

The Center is applying to the BC Government for a grant to enable an addition to the facility. The grant is a 100% funded to a maximum of a million dollars, which enables the creation of additional child care spaces. Currently there is waitlist to enroll a child in the Center’s program.

The Center’s grant application would enable the following improvements to the building:

For $900 Thousand to add 3,200 sq.ft of space over 2 floors

3 bathrooms

Kitchen

Storage

Landscaping

Furniture

IMPLICATIONS

For the Community

The Center is providing a needed service in the community and currently has a wait list of persons looking to have their children enrolled in the Center’s services. The addition will create additional spaces, enable more children to enroll and make the community a more attractive

place to reside for young families.

For the Organization

The Town must make the application and agree to grant management.