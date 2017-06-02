Graffiti at High School



Mrs McVicar, the high school art teacher has a Resident artist program. I signed up. Dianne Gibson wanted one side of her RV re painted. A perfect project for the students. Here is Mrs McV and Sasha Lennox working on the kitty. The students did over 20 different designs for Dianne to choose from. They have been working on this is the most miserable of weather. Great job! so proud of all of them. Here it is all taped up ready for the next can of spray paint.