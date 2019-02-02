Grade 8 student recovering from heart attack at local high school

Two teachers at SOSS credited with saving the life of a young male student.

He went into cardiac arrest during a gym class on Wednesday morning at Southern Okanagan Secondary School – given first aid and flown to Vancouver’s Children’s hospital.

“Kids were getting ready to pack up and get changed and get onto their next class and then we had a young fellow collapse,” teacher Steve Podmorow told a tv reporter.

Podmorow, along with fellow teacher Mike Russo jumped in to help.

“It’s nerve wracking, it’s a real serious situation,” Russo said, adding there was no prior warning of any medical distress.

“He was fine before and talking and everything was really normal, so it was really unexpected and a big shock,” he said.

Bev Young School District 53 Superintendent says “I believe there is one elementary school who had one on order but otherwise all of our schools have at least one,” superintendent Bev Young said.

Young said she sent out a letter to the schools in her district following the incident with an important reminder.

“To check their AEDs, check that the batteries are working,” she said. “This is a good opportunity for folks to check them to assure that they are working and there is enough for the size of the building.

Source: with files from Global Okanagan