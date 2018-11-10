Government changes policy on claims to ICBC

The BC Government hopes to save one billion on reduced legal costs on ICBC claims

Government has released regulations on the auto insurance product changes announced earlier this year, increasing care for injured people while helping ICBC return to financial sustainability.

The regulations establish items including:

updated treatment fees and types of treatments covered by ICBC, such as acupuncture and counselling, effective April 1, 2019, for both new and existing claims;

new and increased accident benefits, such as wage loss, will come into effect for accidents occurring on or after April 1, 2019;

the complete definition of a minor injury as it relates to payouts for pain and suffering, building on the legislated definition;

treatment protocol guidelines for examination, assessment, diagnosis and treatment of minor injuries to provide more consistent care for people injured in a crash; and

using registered care advisors as a new resource to support physicians.

These changes to ICBC’s accident benefits will cost an estimated $200 million annually. This will be offset by an estimated saving of $1.2 billion per year through reduced legal costs, a limit on payouts for pain and suffering for minor injuries and a new dispute resolution model, resulting in projected net savings of $1 billion annually.