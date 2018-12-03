Good work Marnie…..

Marnie Larson

Newly appointed to Board of Directors

CLBC – Community Living BC

– a government contract organization for peoples of special needs.

Board members provide oversight and guidance in alignment with the Province’s goal to make our province a more accessible and inclusive place for people with disabilities.

“I look forward to working with the incoming board members. Their expertise and professional experience will help guide a renewed vision for CLBC over the next three years and I thank them for taking on this new role,” said Shane Simpson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction.

Graduate: SOSS at Oliver BC, UBC and SFU

Executive: CAO of StarGarden – Larson, as CEO, oversees all operations in Canada, USA and New Zealand.

With over 20 years of experience in the software industry, Marnie specializes in human capital management, payroll, human resources and time and attendance solutions.

Marnie received an MBA from Simon Fraser University and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from the University of British Columbia. She has served on the boards of Simon Fraser University’s MBA Alumni Association and the Wired Woman Society.

She is the first born daughter of Larry Larson and his wife Linda.