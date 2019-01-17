Good work Clarence

Another honour for Osoyoos Indian Band Chief Clarence Louie, who is being inducted into the

2019 Canadian Business Hall of Fame

Pictured is co-winners

Claude Lamoureux, retired president & CEO, Ontario Teachers’ Plan,

Annette Verschuren, chair & CEO of NRStor Inc.

Stephen J.R. Smith, chairman & CEO of First National Financial (right)

“The Canadian Business Hall of Fame recognizes enduring contributions to the business community and our country,” said Hall of Fame chancellor David Denison.

“We have the great privilege of highlighting their excellence in business leadership, outstanding professional achievements and dedication to bettering Canada’s social fabric.”

Louie will be the first indigenous person to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

He was raised on OIB lands by his mother and was elected chief at 24 years old in 1985.

Through the Osoyoos Indian Band Development Corporation, founded by Louie, the previously impoverished band has started or acquired nine businesses.