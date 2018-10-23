Good questions – deserve a great answer

What is a blog?

What is a website?

Both are formats on the same WWW internet

A blog list subjects, articles, pictures in a chronological format and thrives on a lot of change to make it current and relevant

A website is usually more static. Go to it on Monday it looks like an apple. Look at it a week later… it has not changed into an apricot. Still an apple.

Blog formats can be purchased off the wall.

Web formats can be purchased off the wall.

Jack Bennest owns ODN – www.oliverdailynews.com is his website – like those of Castanet, Global Okanagan, the Vancouver Sun.

Calling Jack Bennest a blogger is a way that newspaper staff put down the competition that is killing them.