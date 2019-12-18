Good news for search and rescue structures…

Oliver-Osyoos Search and Rescue was awarded a grant of $100,000 to build a truck and trailer station in support of search and rescue efforts.

The funds are part of $5 million released province-wide through community gaming grants.

“We are excited to see these investments take shape as they will have a profoundly beneficial effect on people and communities throughout British Columbia,” said Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Selina Robinson in a news release Friday.

Oliver and Osoyoos Search and Rescue seeking support for a grant to erect a new building to store equipment. The group is seeking provincial grant monies. OOSR also seeking more land adjacent to the present location. Town staff are not recommending an expansion of land of 20 more metres in length.

The building would contain three drive through bays and be 48 by 60 feet in size.

Monday – council meeting as a committee agreed with the proposal over ruling a recommendation of staff.

Council will grant a 20 metre lot expansion to the north – contingent on a successful grant application for a new and large vehicle storage building.