Greyback Construction of Penticton wants to help

Greyback Construction has offered to remediate (fix) the Park Place condo complex in Oliver that has laid dormant for more than two years.

Representatives of Greyback, a well known South Okanagan construction company, looked through the building December 7th and told Park Place strata officials that a formal written proposal will be given to them sometime in January.

The 43 owners are scheduled to meet January 7 (“Town Hall” Meeting) and will review any proposal on the table at that time.

However a previous offer of financial assistance from a land developer working in the Oliver area has been withdrawn according to records supplied to ODN.

Owners were invited to an informal meeting (Coffee with Council) Saturday at the Alliance Church to review the file to date.

If an offer to remediate by Greyback Construction was accepted formally by owners a levy of many thousands of dollars would have to be agreed to complete the work before the summer.

Some owners have indicated that they would like to return to the building once fixed, others want to be in a better position to sell their units and move on in their life. A successful remediation would accomplish both those goals.