Golf Canada event planned for August in Osoyoos

Osoyoos Golf Club is proud to be hosting this national championship event!

150+ golfers ages 25 and up will descend on Osoyoos this coming August for the 49th playing of the Canadian Women’s Mid-Am and Senior Championship.

Four individual trophies are up for grabs at the 54-hole tournament.

Competitors over 25 will vie for the Mid-Amateur title, while players over 40 will be eligible to compete in the Mid-Master competition, and those over 50 will play for the Senior championship. Those over 60 will compete for the Super Senior title over the tournament’s first 36 holes.

This year practice rounds begin on August 17th and the championship competition takes place August 18th – 20th, 2019.

There will be many opportunities to participate in this year’s Canadian Women’s Mid-Amateur and Senior Championship event — as a spectator or as a volunteer.

A presentation on the championship event is scheduled for Monday before the councilors of the Town of Osoyoos.