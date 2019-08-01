golf 1 of 5

is seeking an outgoing – responsible individual  to work in the Pro Shop.

The successful person will need to have good knowledge of computers, able to handle money, customer service, able to think on your feet.

Nk’Mip Canyon

This position is available from 24 – 40 hours a week,

beginning September 1, 2019

The wage would begin at $14.00 and could be higher based on work experience.

Send resumes to:

lsapach@nkmipgolf.com

or drop off directly to the Pro Shop

at 6891 Tucelnuit Drive, Oliver BC.

250-498-2880 Ext 4.

Live Link to Nk’Mip Canyon

