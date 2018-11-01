Gold belt for Marlan

Marlan Hall defeated Gwyn Berry with Submission (Guillotine Choke) in Round 5 of fight at the coast September 22

This fight decided the Amateur Featherweight Title in the Battlefield Fight League

23 year old son of Lana and Mario Hall – all pictured above

MMA Record:

4-2-0 (Win-Loss-Draw)

Nickname: Pretty Boy

Current Streak: 4 Wins

Hall has been training since he was 13 years old after he was approached by Clarence Louie, Chief of the Osoyoos Indian Band to take part in a fight in the U.S.

Ever since he has been hooked on the adrenaline rush he gets from the fighting. A graduate of SOSS and attending UBC Okanagan.