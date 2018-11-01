Gold belt for Marlan

Marlan Hall defeated Gwyn Berry with Submission (Guillotine Choke) in Round 5 of fight at the coast September 22
This fight decided the Amateur Featherweight Title in the Battlefield Fight League
23 year old son of Lana and Mario Hall – all pictured above
MMA Record:
4-2-0 (Win-Loss-Draw)
Nickname: Pretty Boy
Current Streak: 4 Wins
Hall has been training since he was 13 years old after he was approached by Clarence Louie, Chief of the Osoyoos Indian Band to take part in a fight in the U.S.
Ever since he has been hooked on the adrenaline rush he gets from the fighting. A graduate of SOSS and attending UBC Okanagan.
Comments
Barb Sabyan says
Congratulations to Marlan, Lana and Mario! Both, great parents, and a supportive community, OIB, can be very proud of! Well done!