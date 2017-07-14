Going to the drive-in ~ by Brenda Shaw

Mom and Dad always took us to the drive-in in either Oroville or Penticton and it was always a fun outing. I remember with great fondness, when Uncle Bill (Arnold) and Auntie Lil took Norma and I along with Lynn, Diane and Rob.

One day Norma and I were at their house when Auntie Lil called me aside and said “Do you think you can ask Uncle Bill if we can go to the drive-in tonight? Tell him it is John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara in “McLintock.”

Off I go outside to where Uncle Bill was polishing their beautiful and huge Pink Station Wagon. I sidled up to him (my Uncle Bill was a very quiet kind of guy but very family oriented….just a man of few words….lol) and stood there for a few minutes. Finally, Uncle Bill asked me if something was wrong and I said no…I need to ask you something.

“Well…what is it you need to ask?” I summoned all my courage and said quietly, “Do you think we could go to the drive-in tonight? I told him the name of the movie and who was in it.

When asked a question he was not prepared to answer right away Uncle Bill always used to say “Well, a feller has to think about it.” This time he kept on polishing and then said quietly with a big smile “Well a feller doesn’t have to think too long on that subject!”

He put down his cloth and said “if we are going to the show you better go tell Auntie Lil to make a thermos of coffee and a big bag of popcorn and some drinks for you kids.” I hugged him and yelled thank you, thank you and ran into the house. Funny thing, Auntie Lil had the coffee on and the pot out for the popcorn already!!!

Off to the drive-in we went. Norma and Rob were propped up on pillows between Uncle Bill and Auntie Lil and Lynn, Diane and I were in the back with the seat dropped down with a perfect view of the screen. I remember too, that Uncle Bill took us in to use the washroom and we all got ice cream!!!

These are small moments in my life but moments that stand the test of time that we were a very close family and shared many wonderful times. And the movie? I have seen “McLintock” at least twenty times and it takes me back to that wonderful night at the drive in. It still stands the test of time as do all of John Wayne’s movies.