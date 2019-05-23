Going batty!

Okanagan Bat Project

The Okanagan Valleys is well-known for its diverse habitats from the lakes, streams and sage-covered grasslands in the valley-bottom to the Ponderosa Pine and Douglas fir forests reaching up to the rugged cliffs above us. Is it any surprise that the Okanagan Valley has more species of bats living here than anywhere else in Canada? Bats that are commonly seen at night and found roosting in and around buildings are the Little Brown Bat and Yuma Bat, although other species can be encountered. The Okanagan and Similkameen region is also home to many unique bats that are at risk due to loss of habitat and lack of suitable spots for winter hibernation and summer maternal colonies.

•The large Pallid Bat hunts over grasslands below the rugged cliffs where it roosts.

•The beautiful black-and-white Spotted Bat is the only bat whose echolocation calls can be heard by humans.

•The Townsend’s Big-eared Bat has ears half the size of its body and roosts in caves, mines and buildings.

If you have bats roosting on your property, in a barn, attic, or under the siding let us know!

•Learn about the roosting habits of bats.

•Ask about health and safety concerns.

•Develop a roost conservation plan.

•Find out about bat boxes.

•Get advice on the best times and techniques for removing bats in a friendly manner.

•Help us identify and count your bats.

Contact us

Okanagan Bat Program

1-855-922-2287 extension 13

okanagan@bcbats.ca