Go Fund seeks to help

“As many of you may have already heard, this past weekend a member of our team suffered a tragic loss. FMGC Executive Chef, Yvonne Gaudet loss her husband Pat Gaudet as a result of a work place accident while driving truck on route to Vancouver. Pat was a loving husband to Yvonne and a caring father to their two daughters, Kiera and Maura. As you can imagine this is a terrible blow to any young family and there will be many challenges that lie ahead for a working mother like Yvonne. Yvonne’s co-workers have started a “Go Fund Me Page” in hopes to raise $7,500 to help Yvonne and her family get through his difficult time, which can be both emotionally and financially draining. Thank you for your consideration of this very worthy cause.”

– Fairview Mtn. Golf Course

Gaudet Family Support Fund