Go Fund Me page for Elroy Pankratz

On Christmas Eve 2018, Elroy Pankratz had a major stroke while visiting his family in Oregon.

He was transported via ambulance to St Anthony’s hospital in Pendleton, Oregon. There it was determined the severity of his case required a neurological surgeon, which in turn necessitated a 200-mile emergency flight to Providence Medical Center in Portland.

Upon arrival, he immediately underwent surgery in the early hours of Christmas morning to remove a blood clot in his brain.

As a Canadian citizen, Elroy is ordinarily covered by his nation’s health insurance. Unfortunately, that likely will not cover any expenses out of the country. Regardless, between an ambulance ride, emergency flight, care at two hospitals, and emergency surgery Christmas morning, the costs are going to be tremendous.

Elroy and Nancy have given their lives to helping others and have touched many lives in amazing and powerful ways.

Both were once missionaries to remote first nations in BC Canada, have made numerous foreign aid and missions trips all over the world, and have relentlessly cared for family members in need.

We’re estimating more than $100,000 US (~$140k Canadian) in medical expenses and it could be much more.

We’re asking those whose lives Elroy has touched to help us reach a goal for a portion of the costs. Please consider giving to help Elroy and Nancy pay for this expense. Please pray for our family during this difficult time.

Update from son Mark Pankratz

“Dad is stable now and thanks to some great people in Penticton we have advanced life support and a Medivac plane bringing him back to Canada today where he will be cared for at Penticton Regional Hospital. We are believing for a full recovery. Dad has such great faith and a great attitude, and he still has his sense of humour and says he is in the penalty box! I have been moved to tears over and over again as people around the world, many I have never met have prayed and sent financial support. Together we can make a difference!”