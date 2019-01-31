Go Fund established for Denise Lalonde

Jan 12, 2019 my son was involved in a single vehicle accident in Kamloops on his way home from work at New Gold Mine – recently hired at. My son grew up in Hedley and graduated in Keremeos. He had lived in Oliver with his fiancé Denise Lalonde and worked on the Stelkia Ranch.

Denise and Leon left Oliver in October heading for Grand Prairie. They stopped in Kamloops to visit with family for the night and ended up staying when Denise found work and Leon was just hired on at New Gold Mine in Kamloops.

On about January 3, 2019. Leon and his wife were excited to learn they were expecting their first child. Leon was thrilled with the idea of becoming a first time father. Life was beginning to look up for the couple.

5:20 pm January 12th – my son was taken from his beloved family. Denise has moved back to Oliver with her father and sister.

My son was laid to rest January 18, 2019 in Hedley. BC. The funeral procession was lead by 30 horses, my sons horse was saddled and lead with out a rider.

I am reaching out to the communities in which they lived in to help Denise through the tragic loss of Leon.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help. Use google www.gofundme.com and enter Leon Marchand or Denise Lalonde

Information supplied by Marty Marchand, father

Denise’s father is Frank Lalonde