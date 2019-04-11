Giving to charity in India and at home in Penticton

Karnail and Bachini Sidhu have lived in Penticton for 48 years after immigrating to Canada from the Punjab in northern India.

They and their family have made a significant donation to the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation’s campaign to provide medical equipment for the Penticton Regional Hospital expansion.

Karnail served as vice-president of the committee that built the Penticton Sikh Temple on South Main Street in the mid-1980s. His oldest son later served as vice-president of the Temple board as well.

The couple decided to make a generous donation to the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation’s $20-million campaign to provide the medical equipment for the PRH expansion.

“We decided to give to the hospital, as this is where we built a life,” Karnail said. The new tower at Penticton Regional Hospital opens on April 29.

The Sidhu family also continues to give to various charitable causes in their home village in Punjab as well.