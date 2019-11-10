Girl’s grass hockey in Victoria

After they won the Valley Championship two weeks ago, SOSS competed at the AA Provincial Championships in Victoria this week.

The team won 3 games out of 6 and came in 11th…a very good showing!

Representing SOSS were:

Kiera Gaudet, Lauren Bjornson, Riah Podmorow, Grace Neily, Chyna Lee, Madison Boen-Shekula, Japleen Aujla, Enola Mills, Jasmeen Gill, Ashi Gill, Jassimran Sidhu, Avnit Sidhu, Navi Dhaliwal, Faryn Janzen, Dylan Faulkner, Caydnce Anderson, Phi Thai, Takdir Dhaliwal, Jasneet Sidhu, Quincy Gabriel-Baptiste and Hanna Hanekamp

Coach: Lesley Magnus