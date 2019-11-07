Gift for raptors – $6500

2237 Sun Valley Way, Okanagan Falls

Stag’s Hollow Winery is giving back to the community with a cheque to SORCO’s Raptor Rehab Centre, a local non-profit dedicated to rehabilitating injured birds of prey and returning them to the wild. The winery’s tasting room collected donations in exchange for wine tastings through the 2019 seaso to help support SORCO’s efforts.

Dale Belvedere, Manager of SORCO, Dave Whitton, SORCO Board Chair, along with Houdini the Great Horned Owl came to Stag’s Hollow to receive the donation and to teach the staff a bit more about how they help injured birds of prey from all over south central BC. “As manager of SORCO I would like to thank Linda, Larry and the entire Stag’s Hollow team for the very generous donation they collected through their wine tasting fees and for making their clients aware of SORCO and the work we do. Thank you,” said Belvedere.