Place: Best Pit near Crest a Way Rd – north of Oliver

Time: about 9 pm

Ministry of Highways have been using this location to cook asphalt for a road project west of Kaleden Junction.

Oliver volunteer firefighters called tonight. A concerned citizen called 911 that a smoke could be seen coming from the site.

It would seem all is well at the plant. Two crews and the Fire Chief spent about 15 minutes assessing the situation and then left the scene.