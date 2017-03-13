Getting ‘reuseables’ out of the garbage – Regional District plan

GreenStep Solutions has been awarded a $75,000 contract to help increase recycling at businesses and multi-family residential buildings in the South Okanagan.

The Kelowna-based company will work to decrease the amount of recycling that goes into garbage bins when curbside pickup is not available, a problem uncovered by waste audits, says the RDOS.

The contractor will be reaching out to businesses and discussing potential barriers to recycling. Greenstep says barriers include the cost of recycling services, lack of education, or space for extra recycling bins.

GreenStep will canvass businesses providing free waste audits and help make choices. The RDOS will be building a regional compost site that would be able to handle food scraps from commercial outlets.