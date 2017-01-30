Getting a grant to improve water quality and preserve it

Okanagan Basin Water Board Conservation and Quality Improvement Grant Support Opportunities

Purpose:

The OBWB requires that all WCQI grant applications be accompanied by a resolution of support from the organization’s local government council or board (this includes projects submitted by staff of local government; all projects must receive support from their council/board). Business Plan Objective: (Tie to current RDOS Business Plan) Goal 3.3: To develop an environmentally sustainable community

Background:

The Okanagan Basin Water Board (OBWB) has announced that applications will be received until 4:00pm on February 17, 2017 for the Water Conservation and Quality Improvement (WCQI) grant program. The WCQI program supports local organizations and government by providing funds to support initiatives that are innovative, tangible, addresses water issues and enhances the sustainable use of water within the Okanagan Valley.

For the 2017/2018 program, the funding available to the three Okanagan Regional District’s, which includes the member municipalities, is $300,000. Successful grant applications chosen by the OBWB will receive between $3,000 and $30,000.

This year, the OBWB is calling for projects that focus on hydrological data collection, water use and conservation, landscaping and irrigation, habitat inventory mapping and restoration or policy planning projects. There are 10 funding categories and all eligible applications will be considered.

Eligible applicants include the Regional District, Member Municipalities, Irrigation/improvement

districts and Non-profit community organizations. All applications must include a resolution of

support from the organization’s local government council or board.

The program will cover up to 100% of applicable costs or the maximum amount awarded.

Regional District Projects:

Phase 3 of the Drought Flood Risk Mitigation and Management Plan (DFRMMP): $15,000

Phase 3 of the DFRMMP will complete the plan and assist with implementing the highest priority

actions as decided by the Board. The Draft Report and Phase 2 accomplishments will be

forthcoming by mid February 2017. The DFRMMP correlates directly, and is integral to, the Water

Use Regulations Update, the Water Conservation Plan (both simultaneously occurring under

previous OBWB Grants) and the recent Provincial Water Audit.

Region-wide Aquifer Recharge and Ground Water Interaction Study: $10,000

The new BC Water Sustainability Act now requires ground water wells to be registered. This grant

will leverage an additional grant application to the BC Real Estate Board for $30,000 along with

support and possible funding from Provincial Ministry partners. There is a significant gap in

mapping, which would provide knowledge and understanding of South Okanagan aquifers and the

potential conflicts of over extraction. Several of our water systems (and potentially additional

systems) our water rely on ground water. Understanding the current state of aquifers; size,

interaction between the surface water and groundwater will assist the RDOS to manage supply,

avoid potential conflicts and make better land use decisions.

Vaseux Lake – Land Use and Water Quality Assessment Phase 1: $25,000

Vaseux Lake is a small shallow lake south of Okanagan Falls. The main purpose of this project will be

to determine what is influencing the water quality of Vaseux Lake; specifically from adjoining land

uses, existing septic disposal systems, stormwater runoff and potential upstream locations. Phase 1

of the work will include completing a land use inventory, building a conceptual model of the flow

through the lake, examining factors causing siltation within the lake, setting up a water sampling

plan and starting sampling events. Phase 2 will include the analysis of collected monitoring data

with conclusions providing info on pollution sources entering Vaseux Lake influencing the growth of

milfoil and algae blooms. Additionally, the study will provide recommendations on steps to improve

water quality at Vaseux Lake moving forward.

External Organizations –

Water Storage & Release Plan for the Twin Lakes System: $7,350

The main purpose of this project is to create an updated water storage and release plan for the

Twin Lakes System to improve management and mitigation, and predict flood/drought conditions.

Improved management will conserve water in the Okanagan Horn CreekWatershed. The project

includes installing permanent water level hydrometric stations on the Twin Lakes and Turtle Pond

to allow for continuous monitoring the data. These water levels are initial indicators to predict

groundwater levels. Twin Lakes area is a semi closed basin which has a fast response to climate

change and water use. The total project cost is estimated at $14,700.